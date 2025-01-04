Escalating Violence in Southern Brazil Targets Avá Guarani Community

In a troubling escalation of violence, four Indigenous people, including a child, were shot in an attack in southern Brazil on Friday night, according to federal police and an Indigenous rights group. The incident, occurring near the city of Guaira in Parana state, marks the latest in a string of assaults against the Avá Guarani people.

The Missionary Council for Indigenous Peoples (CIMI), associated with the Catholic Bishops Conference of Brazil, reported that the victims were targeted, with a four-year-old sustaining a leg wound. The child, along with two others injured in the attack, is receiving medical treatment in Toledo, while a fourth victim suffering from a jaw injury is hospitalized in Cascavel.

Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators, deploying federal, state, and municipal security forces to prevent further violence. The Ministry of Indigenous Affairs condemned the violence, coordinating efforts with the Ministry of Justice for swift action against armed groups involved in these assaults.

