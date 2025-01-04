Left Menu

Life Imprisonment for Trio in Cross-Border Child Trafficking Case

A West Bengal court sentenced three individuals, including a woman, to life imprisonment for abducting and trafficking a minor Bangladeshi girl in 2021. The perpetrators deceived the girl with a job promise, only to exploit her sexually across Indian cities. Convictions included abduction and immoral trafficking charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Krishnanagar | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:45 IST
Life Imprisonment for Trio in Cross-Border Child Trafficking Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgment, a fast track court in Nadia district, West Bengal, has sentenced three individuals, including one woman, to life imprisonment for their involvement in the abduction and trafficking of a minor girl from Bangladesh.

The case, which was registered at Dhantala police station, revealed that the trio lured the young girl into India under the guise of offering her a job in 2021. However, they later sold her for sexual exploitation in various Indian cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi, said officials.

Ranaghat police district SP Sunny Kumar Raj stated that the accused have been convicted under sections pertaining to abduction and immoral trafficking of the BNS, marking a significant step toward justice in cross-border human trafficking cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025