Life Imprisonment for Trio in Cross-Border Child Trafficking Case

In a landmark judgment, a fast track court in Nadia district, West Bengal, has sentenced three individuals, including one woman, to life imprisonment for their involvement in the abduction and trafficking of a minor girl from Bangladesh.

The case, which was registered at Dhantala police station, revealed that the trio lured the young girl into India under the guise of offering her a job in 2021. However, they later sold her for sexual exploitation in various Indian cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Delhi, said officials.

Ranaghat police district SP Sunny Kumar Raj stated that the accused have been convicted under sections pertaining to abduction and immoral trafficking of the BNS, marking a significant step toward justice in cross-border human trafficking cases.

