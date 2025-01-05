Left Menu

Fragile Ceasefire Holds Amidst Tensions: The Israel-Hezbollah Truce

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah maintains a tenuous peace despite unmet terms and frequent violations. The truce calls for Israel's withdrawal and Hezbollah's disarmament in southern Lebanon. While Israel has partly withdrawn, accusations of ceasefire violations persist, yet hope remains for displaced families awaiting stability.

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah persists even as both sides accuse each other of numerous violations and terms remain unmet. The truce signed on November 27 requires Hezbollah to disarm and for Israel to withdraw forces in southern Lebanon, but both conditions are incomplete.

Despite only partial withdrawal by Israeli forces and continued airstrikes on alleged Hezbollah sites, the truce has endured, providing hope for thousands of Israeli and Lebanese families displaced by the conflict. The departure of Bashar Assad in Syria has further complicated the dynamics, impacting Hezbollah's arms supply.

The United States, France, Israel, Lebanon, and UNIFIL are overseeing the ceasefire's implementation, but questions linger on its longevity and effectiveness. Observers say flexibility in terms could help it hold, considering the power imbalance favoring Israel and Hezbollah's weakened state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

