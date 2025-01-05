Left Menu

Guatemalan Troops Reinforce UN Mission in Haiti

A contingent of 75 Guatemalan soldiers landed in Port-au-Prince to support a United Nations mission aiming to restore peace amid escalating gang violence. This addition raises the number of Guatemalan troops to 150, with additional support also arriving from El Salvador shortly before.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Haiti

In a bid to reestablish order in gang-afflicted Port-au-Prince, a new detachment of 75 Guatemalan soldiers has arrived to join the United Nations mission. This expansion in manpower seeks to bolster efforts to curb escalating chaos in Haiti.

With these new arrivals, the total complement of Guatemalan soldiers stationed in the city now stands at 150. The Guatemalan military police unit makes up the entirety of this force, according to a statement from Guatemala's government.

Adding to the international support, eight Salvadoran soldiers also reached Haiti on Friday, further contributing to peacekeeping efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

