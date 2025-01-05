Guatemalan Troops Reinforce UN Mission in Haiti

In a bid to reestablish order in gang-afflicted Port-au-Prince, a new detachment of 75 Guatemalan soldiers has arrived to join the United Nations mission. This expansion in manpower seeks to bolster efforts to curb escalating chaos in Haiti.

With these new arrivals, the total complement of Guatemalan soldiers stationed in the city now stands at 150. The Guatemalan military police unit makes up the entirety of this force, according to a statement from Guatemala's government.

Adding to the international support, eight Salvadoran soldiers also reached Haiti on Friday, further contributing to peacekeeping efforts.

