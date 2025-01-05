Operation Dawn: Crushing Crime and Drug Abuse in Naharlagun

The Naharlagun Police in Arunachal Pradesh have achieved a major success by seizing more than 500 gm of heroin, 7 kg of cannabis, and other narcotic substances, along with the arrest of 91 individuals in 2024, as part of 'Operation Dawn'.

Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo reported that this initiative involved the confiscation of 588.42 gm of heroin, 7,042.5 gm of cannabis, 48 gm of Lorazepam, and 233.81 gm of Morphine from various peddlers, resulting in 41 NDPS cases. Compared to the prior year, there was a marked improvement in cases detected and severity of actions against drug peddlers.

The operation significantly reduced drug-related crime, notably thefts and burglaries often associated with addiction. Extensive awareness campaigns were also conducted in schools, colleges, and rehabilitation centers, encouraging community involvement. Plans for Operation Dawn 2.0 aim to build on these successes against drugs and crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)