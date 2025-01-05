Bangladeshi Woman Arrested in Kolkata Over Travel Document Dispute

A Bangladeshi woman was arrested in central Kolkata for not presenting valid travel documents, police confirmed on Sunday.

Detected near NRS Hospital on Saturday, the woman appeared suspicious to patrolling officers, prompting an inquiry during which she failed to provide proper documentation.

Crossing the India-Bangladesh border recently, she now faces charges under the Foreigners Act. Heightened tensions in Bangladesh have led to increased security measures by the BSF and local police in the region.

