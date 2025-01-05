Left Menu

Bangladeshi Woman Arrested in Kolkata Over Travel Document Dispute

A Bangladeshi woman was apprehended in Kolkata for failing to present valid travel documents. Caught near NRS Hospital, she was found to have crossed the India-Bangladesh border recently, leading to a case under the Foreigners Act. Security has been increased amid pressures in neighboring Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:22 IST
A Bangladeshi woman was arrested in central Kolkata for not presenting valid travel documents, police confirmed on Sunday.

Detected near NRS Hospital on Saturday, the woman appeared suspicious to patrolling officers, prompting an inquiry during which she failed to provide proper documentation.

Crossing the India-Bangladesh border recently, she now faces charges under the Foreigners Act. Heightened tensions in Bangladesh have led to increased security measures by the BSF and local police in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

