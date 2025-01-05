Unveiling the Cyber Slavery Network: NIA Cracks Down

The NIA has intensified its investigation into a sprawling human trafficking and cyber slavery network by searching the Delhi home of a recently-arrested suspect. This move is part of a broader probe into illicit activities exploiting vulnerable individuals.

During Saturday's operation, authorities seized various digital devices and financial documents, including debit cards and passbooks, which are critical pieces of evidence in unraveling the conspiracy allegedly led by Kamran Haider.

The investigation has uncovered that this network was responsible for forcing victims into perpetrating cyber scams, primarily targeting Europeans and Americans, and extorting funds via cryptocurrency from those attempting to break free from the clutches of Chinese scammers.

(With inputs from agencies.)