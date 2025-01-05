Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on PFI's Dubai Funding Channel

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Popular Front of India (PFI) cadre for allegedly channeling funds from Dubai to support criminal activities in India. Mohammad Sajjad Alam, the 18th accused in the case, was detained upon his arrival in India from Dubai.

Updated: 05-01-2025 15:07 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has apprehended a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI), accused of funneling money from Dubai to advance unlawful activities in India, as per an official statement released on Sunday.

Mohammad Sajjad Alam, a PFI cadre from East Champaran district in Bihar, was taken into custody by the NIA team shortly after his arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dubai, UAE, on Saturday.

An arrest warrant and lookout circular had been issued against Alam by a special NIA court. He is alleged to have channeled illegal funds into India through a syndicate based in the UAE, Karnataka, and Kerala, to support activities aimed at promoting the PFI's extremist agenda.

