Bangladeshi Workers Detained Without Passport: A Recurring Issue

Seven Bangladeshi nationals have been detained for working without valid passports or visas in Perundurai, Tamil Nadu. Police revealed that these individuals were employed in local factories, not far from where similar incidents occurred last year.

Authorities conducted surprise raids across Veppampalayam, Vallipurathanpalayam, and other locations in Perundurai taluk, leading to the apprehension of the workers. The initiative was a joint effort by local police and central agency officers aiming to curb illegal employment practices.

The detained individuals are under interrogation by Perundurai police to ascertain any potential links to criminal activities in the region. Police have reiterated their commitment to addressing the issue of illegal workers in Tamil Nadu, as evidenced by recurring detentions.

