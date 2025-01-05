Left Menu

Bangladeshi Workers Detained Without Passport: A Recurring Issue

Seven Bangladeshi nationals were detained in Perundurai, Tamil Nadu, for working without valid passports or visas. Local police and central agency officers conducted surprise raids in several factories. This incident marks a continued trend, with similar cases of detentions occurring in the region last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 05-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:57 IST
Bangladeshi Workers Detained Without Passport: A Recurring Issue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven Bangladeshi nationals have been detained for working without valid passports or visas in Perundurai, Tamil Nadu. Police revealed that these individuals were employed in local factories, not far from where similar incidents occurred last year.

Authorities conducted surprise raids across Veppampalayam, Vallipurathanpalayam, and other locations in Perundurai taluk, leading to the apprehension of the workers. The initiative was a joint effort by local police and central agency officers aiming to curb illegal employment practices.

The detained individuals are under interrogation by Perundurai police to ascertain any potential links to criminal activities in the region. Police have reiterated their commitment to addressing the issue of illegal workers in Tamil Nadu, as evidenced by recurring detentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025