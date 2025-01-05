Tragic Double Homicide Shocks Hanumangarh

A tragic double homicide occurred in Hanumangarh district, Rajasthan, where a man allegedly murdered his wife and infant son, according to police reports on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Hathiyawala Bas area, Bhadra, early in the morning. Police revealed that the suspect, Prem, attacked his 22-year-old wife, Radhika, and their five-month-old son with a sharp object following an argument the night before.

Authorities have detained the suspect for questioning to uncover the motive behind the crime. Meanwhile, the bodies of the victims have been transported to a local hospital for a postmortem examination to gather further evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)