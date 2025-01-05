Tragic Fire: Electric Motorcycle Blaze Claims Young Life

A devastating incident in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh has left an 11-year-old girl dead and two family members injured after an electric motorcycle caught fire while charging.

The fire broke out around 2.30 am near the house of Bhagwat Maurya, engulfing the area in destructive flames that spread swiftly, affecting another vehicle as well.

The girl's mother had planned to leave with her Sunday morning; however, tragedy struck when Antra Choudhary succumbed to suffocation. Authorities are investigating the incident after registering a case.

(With inputs from agencies.)