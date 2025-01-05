French Naval Power Meets Indian Shores: Strengthening Naval Ties

Top French naval vessels, FS Forbin and FS Alsace, are anchoring at Kochi. Their mission: to enhance naval interoperability and collaboration with the Indian Navy.

During this strategic visit, commanding officers are expected to engage in dialogues with the Southern Naval Command's senior hierarchy.

This crucial interaction includes professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, and subject matter expert exchanges, all geared towards bolstering ties and reaffirming a mutual commitment to growth and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)