Left Menu

French Naval Power Meets Indian Shores: Strengthening Naval Ties

French naval ships FS Forbin and FS Alsace, part of the French Carrier Strike Group, are visiting Kochi to enhance interoperability and collaboration with the Indian Navy. This visit includes professional exchanges and aims to foster mutual understanding and strengthen ties between the two navies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:40 IST
French Naval Power Meets Indian Shores: Strengthening Naval Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Top French naval vessels, FS Forbin and FS Alsace, are anchoring at Kochi. Their mission: to enhance naval interoperability and collaboration with the Indian Navy.

During this strategic visit, commanding officers are expected to engage in dialogues with the Southern Naval Command's senior hierarchy.

This crucial interaction includes professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, and subject matter expert exchanges, all geared towards bolstering ties and reaffirming a mutual commitment to growth and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025