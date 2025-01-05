Tragic Mishap: Constable's Life Lost in Accidental Shooting
Constable Madhab Chutia tragically lost his life after accidentally discharging his AK-74 service rifle in Assam's Dibrugarh district. The bullet pierced his chest and hit a television. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries at the Assam Medical College and Hospital.
A police constable in Assam's Dibrugarh district became the victim of a tragic accident involving his own service weapon on Sunday.
Identified as Madhab Chutia, the constable inadvertently discharged his AK-74 rifle while cleaning it, resulting in a fatal injury as the bullet struck his chest and a television set at his residence.
Despite being rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital, Chutia succumbed to his injuries. He was serving as the Personal Security Officer to the Additional Superintendent of Police in Dibrugarh.
