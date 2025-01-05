Rats Eat Bribe: Constable's Tale Unravels
A head constable in Bareilly district has been charged with swapping bribe notes, alleging they were destroyed by rats. Udayveer Singh, the accused, replaced the original notes with different ones during a trial, but investigations revealed deliberate misconduct. An FIR has been filed against him.
A head constable in Bareilly's Nawabganj police station is in hot water after claims of a bizarre cover-up unraveled during a court trial. Officials report that Udayveer Singh has been booked for exchanging bribe evidence under the pretext that rats nibbled on the original currency notes.
The incident traces back to February 12, 2021, when the Anti-Corruption Organisation apprehended a revenue official in the same district for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. The seized 20 notes of Rs 500 denomination were stored at the police station under Singh's care.
During the trial, Singh failed to produce the original bribe notes, offering instead different Rs 500 notes, attributing the discrepancy to rat damage. An investigation led by Superintendent of Police Manush Parikh revealed Singh's deliberate actions, resulting in an FIR against him.
