Punjab's Stoic Farmer Leader: The Battle for Farmers' Rights

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, is enduring severe health challenges as he continues his hunger strike on its 41st day. Sitting at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana, Dallewal seeks government action on farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.

Despite alarming health indicators such as dropping kidney function rates, and repeated episodes of vomiting, Dallewal, aged 70, remains steadfast in his protest stance. Doctors expressed grave concerns over his deteriorating condition, noting he is unable to speak and struggling to stand.

The Supreme Court is poised to deliberate on the situation, having previously criticized the Punjab government's response. Amidst directives for Dallewal to receive medical aid, the state has been chastised for its inaction. Farmer groups, alongside Dallewal, continue to protest for their agrarian rights.

