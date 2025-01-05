Left Menu

Punjab's Stoic Farmer Leader: The Battle for Farmers' Rights

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on a hunger strike since November 2022, is critically ill, having refused medical aid despite Supreme Court orders. His fast seeks government assurances on minimum support prices for crops. Dallewal's determination underscores the ongoing protests at the Punjab-Haryana border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:57 IST
Punjab's Stoic Farmer Leader: The Battle for Farmers' Rights
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent farmer leader, is enduring severe health challenges as he continues his hunger strike on its 41st day. Sitting at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana, Dallewal seeks government action on farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee for the minimum support price of crops.

Despite alarming health indicators such as dropping kidney function rates, and repeated episodes of vomiting, Dallewal, aged 70, remains steadfast in his protest stance. Doctors expressed grave concerns over his deteriorating condition, noting he is unable to speak and struggling to stand.

The Supreme Court is poised to deliberate on the situation, having previously criticized the Punjab government's response. Amidst directives for Dallewal to receive medical aid, the state has been chastised for its inaction. Farmer groups, alongside Dallewal, continue to protest for their agrarian rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025