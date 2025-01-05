Kerala MLA Arrest Sparks Debate Over Wildlife Management
P V Anvar, a Nilambur legislator, was arrested following accusations of vandalism at the District Forest Office. The unrest arose during a protest concerning the death of a tribal man in an elephant attack. Anvar and associates face charges under multiple laws for the alleged incident.
- Country:
- India
Nilambur legislator P V Anvar has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of the District Forest Office. The arrest followed a protest sparked by the recent death of a tribal man due to an elephant attack in North Kerala, according to police reports.
Anvar, who is an independent MLA, had openly criticized both the state government and the forest department over the incident involving the tribal man, Mani, trampled to death by a wild elephant on Saturday evening.
The protest was organized by the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), a social collective led by Anvar, alleging negligence by wildlife authorities in managing man-animal conflicts. Police have charged Anvar and 10 others for the incident, citing several legal provisions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- MLA
- P V Anvar
- arrest
- protest
- vandalism
- forest office
- elephant attack
- tribal death
- DMK
ALSO READ
Protest in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Joins Calls for Exam Cancellation
Controversy Over Incineration of Union Carbide Waste Sparks Protests in Madhya Pradesh
Protestors Target Telugu Actor Allu Arjun's Residence Over Stampede Incident
Protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Imtiyaz Jaleel in Legal Soup
Samajwadi Party Workers Face Arrest Over Protests Against Amit Shah's Comments