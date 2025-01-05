Left Menu

Kerala MLA Arrest Sparks Debate Over Wildlife Management

P V Anvar, a Nilambur legislator, was arrested following accusations of vandalism at the District Forest Office. The unrest arose during a protest concerning the death of a tribal man in an elephant attack. Anvar and associates face charges under multiple laws for the alleged incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 05-01-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 22:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nilambur legislator P V Anvar has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of the District Forest Office. The arrest followed a protest sparked by the recent death of a tribal man due to an elephant attack in North Kerala, according to police reports.

Anvar, who is an independent MLA, had openly criticized both the state government and the forest department over the incident involving the tribal man, Mani, trampled to death by a wild elephant on Saturday evening.

The protest was organized by the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), a social collective led by Anvar, alleging negligence by wildlife authorities in managing man-animal conflicts. Police have charged Anvar and 10 others for the incident, citing several legal provisions.

