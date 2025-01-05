Kerala MLA Arrest Sparks Debate Over Wildlife Management

Nilambur legislator P V Anvar has been arrested in connection with the vandalism of the District Forest Office. The arrest followed a protest sparked by the recent death of a tribal man due to an elephant attack in North Kerala, according to police reports.

Anvar, who is an independent MLA, had openly criticized both the state government and the forest department over the incident involving the tribal man, Mani, trampled to death by a wild elephant on Saturday evening.

The protest was organized by the Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK), a social collective led by Anvar, alleging negligence by wildlife authorities in managing man-animal conflicts. Police have charged Anvar and 10 others for the incident, citing several legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)