Police Shake-Up in Beed: Transfers Follow Sarpanch's Murder

In a significant move by Beed Police Superintendent Navneet Kanwat, several officers were transferred following the abduction and murder of village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, as announced on Sunday.

The transfers, executed on Saturday, saw Police Inspector Prashant Mahajan reassigned from Kaij police station to the police control room, while Vaibhav Patil was appointed the new officer in charge at Kaij, according to official sources.

The tragic incident, which unfolded on December 9, has seven arrests linked to it, including Walmik Karad, tied to an extortion racket involving a windmill project. An SIT probe reveals an undercurrent of caste tension following Deshmukh's murder.

