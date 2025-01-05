Left Menu

Police Shake-Up in Beed: Transfers Follow Sarpanch's Murder

Beed Police Superintendent Navneet Kanwat has transferred several officers following the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The transfers occurred amidst ongoing investigations, including the arrest of seven individuals. The murder, linked to an extortion attempt at an energy firm, has tensions rising in Beed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 23:39 IST
  • India

In a significant move by Beed Police Superintendent Navneet Kanwat, several officers were transferred following the abduction and murder of village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, as announced on Sunday.

The transfers, executed on Saturday, saw Police Inspector Prashant Mahajan reassigned from Kaij police station to the police control room, while Vaibhav Patil was appointed the new officer in charge at Kaij, according to official sources.

The tragic incident, which unfolded on December 9, has seven arrests linked to it, including Walmik Karad, tied to an extortion racket involving a windmill project. An SIT probe reveals an undercurrent of caste tension following Deshmukh's murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

