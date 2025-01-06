Montenegrins Demand Accountability in Wake of Tragic Mass Shooting

In a poignant display of unity and grief, thousands flocked to the Montenegrin town of Cetinje on Sunday to honor the 12 victims of last week's horrifying mass shooting. The community voiced their anger towards what they perceive as a lethargic police response, demanding accountability for the tragedy.

Aco Martinovic, 45, unleashed a deadly rampage before ultimately taking his own life when cornered by law enforcement. This shocking event has intensified calls for significant reforms within Montenegro's law enforcement agencies, amid claims of systemic understaffing and political indifference.

The tragedy, occurring less than three years after a similar incident, has reignited concerns over the nation's gun culture. Montenegro remains one of several Balkan countries inundated with weapons from past conflicts, further complicating efforts to curb such violent outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)