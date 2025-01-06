Escalating Conflict: Youth Killed in Nablus Raid
Two Palestinians, including a 17-year-old, were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, according to Palestinian authorities. The Israeli military claims the incident involved an armed militant. Tensions remain high as Palestinian forces attempt to suppress armed groups in Jenin amid ongoing conflict in the region.
In a recent escalation of violence, two Palestinians, including a 17-year-old boy, were killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. This was confirmed by the Palestinian Fatah party and the Health Ministry, emphasizing the intense conflict continuing in the region.
The Israeli military reported that it targeted an armed militant and seized weapons, although it is investigating claims of the 17-year-old's death in Nablus. Meanwhile, the situation remains volatile, particularly in Jenin in the northern West Bank, a historical hub for Palestinian militant groups.
In an attempt to curb the unrest, Palestinian security forces entered Jenin last month, aiming to dismantle armed groups they label as "outlaws." This move comes after a significant attack by Hamas militants, triggering a broader conflict affecting hundreds of Palestinians and dozens of Israelis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
