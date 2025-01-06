Political Turmoil and Assassination Attempts: The Saga of Jorge Glas

Jorge Glas, Ecuador's former Vice President, has been urgently evacuated from prison following what is being described as an assassination attempt. His attorney, Sonia Gabriela Vera, has accused the government of endangering his life and called for international intervention.

Vera's accusations come amid reports that Glas was under threat from mutinous inmates in La Roca prison. She stated that the government's consistent neglect has led to his precarious situation, warning that any harm befalling him would constitute a State crime.

Despite past corruption convictions, Glas' supporters claim his latest arrest is politically driven. The situation remains tense as Ecuadorian authorities have yet to provide an official response.

