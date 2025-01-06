South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol
The anti-corruption agency in South Korea is collaborating with police to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, following a failed attempt involving a standoff with his security. Faced with rebellion charges after declaring martial law, the agency may seek an extended detention warrant.
South Korea's anti-corruption agency has intensified efforts with the police to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after their initial attempts ended in a dramatic standoff with the presidential security service. This announcement came just hours before the expiration of the current detention warrant.
With the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials at the helm, authorities are likely to pursue a new court warrant to prolong President Yoon's detention. The move follows a warrant issued by the Seoul Western District Court on December 31, which occurred after Yoon evaded multiple investigation summonses.
The investigation comprises police and military units exploring potential rebellion charges. These charges stem from President Yoon declaring martial law on December 3, deploying troops around the National Assembly, reacting to legislative hurdles posed by a liberal opposition-dominated parliament.
