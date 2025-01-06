Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

The anti-corruption agency in South Korea is collaborating with police to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, following a failed attempt involving a standoff with his security. Faced with rebellion charges after declaring martial law, the agency may seek an extended detention warrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 06-01-2025 05:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 05:53 IST
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol
South Korea
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's anti-corruption agency has intensified efforts with the police to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol after their initial attempts ended in a dramatic standoff with the presidential security service. This announcement came just hours before the expiration of the current detention warrant.

With the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials at the helm, authorities are likely to pursue a new court warrant to prolong President Yoon's detention. The move follows a warrant issued by the Seoul Western District Court on December 31, which occurred after Yoon evaded multiple investigation summonses.

The investigation comprises police and military units exploring potential rebellion charges. These charges stem from President Yoon declaring martial law on December 3, deploying troops around the National Assembly, reacting to legislative hurdles posed by a liberal opposition-dominated parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025