Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over Maratha Quota Activist's Remarks

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange faces legal action for allegedly making defamatory comments against Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde regarding the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed. His remarks, suggesting the Maratha community's displeasure with Munde, have sparked protests and widened societal divides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 06-01-2025 08:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:18 IST
Tensions Rise Over Maratha Quota Activist's Remarks
Manoj Jarange
  • Country:
  • India

Beed police have booked Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on allegations of making defamatory statements against Maharashtra's minister Dhananjay Munde in relation to the murder of a local sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh. The comments have ignited controversy and spurred a division among communities.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed following a complaint by Tukaram Aghav, citing Jarange's remarks as divisive. During a rally in Parbhani, Jarange accused Munde of implications in Deshmukh's murder, inciting strong reactions from Munde's supporters.

Deshmukh was abducted and murdered, allegedly due to his resistance against a money extortion attempt from an energy firm. The incident, which has taken on a caste conflict dimension, is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID, with arrests already made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025