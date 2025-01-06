Tensions Rise Over Maratha Quota Activist's Remarks

Beed police have booked Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on allegations of making defamatory statements against Maharashtra's minister Dhananjay Munde in relation to the murder of a local sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh. The comments have ignited controversy and spurred a division among communities.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed following a complaint by Tukaram Aghav, citing Jarange's remarks as divisive. During a rally in Parbhani, Jarange accused Munde of implications in Deshmukh's murder, inciting strong reactions from Munde's supporters.

Deshmukh was abducted and murdered, allegedly due to his resistance against a money extortion attempt from an energy firm. The incident, which has taken on a caste conflict dimension, is being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID, with arrests already made.

(With inputs from agencies.)