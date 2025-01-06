Dialogue of Trust: U.S. Endorses South Korea's Resilient Democracy

On Monday, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed Washington's unwavering trust in South Korea's democratic resilience.

This endorsement extends to the leadership of acting President Choi Sang-mok, as highlighted by a statement from Seoul's finance ministry. The statement followed Blinken's visit to the South Korean capital.

His remarks were delivered in a meeting with Choi, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic relations and support for South Korea's political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)