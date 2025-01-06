Left Menu

Dialogue of Trust: U.S. Endorses South Korea's Resilient Democracy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed strong confidence in the resilience of South Korea's democracy and the leadership of its acting President Choi Sang-mok, according to South Korea's finance ministry. Blinken's comments were made during his meeting with Choi in Seoul.

Updated: 06-01-2025 08:39 IST
On Monday, the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed Washington's unwavering trust in South Korea's democratic resilience.

This endorsement extends to the leadership of acting President Choi Sang-mok, as highlighted by a statement from Seoul's finance ministry. The statement followed Blinken's visit to the South Korean capital.

His remarks were delivered in a meeting with Choi, underscoring the ongoing diplomatic relations and support for South Korea's political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

