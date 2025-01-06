Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Missile Amid Diplomatic Talks
North Korea launched a ballistic missile off its east coast, coinciding with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Korea. This marks the first missile test in two months and highlights ongoing regional tensions amid a period of political transition in South Korea.
North Korea has escalated regional tensions by launching a ballistic missile off its east coast on Monday, according to South Korea's military.
Japan's coast guard confirmed that a projectile, believed to be a North Korean missile, had fallen into the sea.
This missile test is the first in approximately two months and coincides with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's diplomatic visit to Seoul, occurring amid a politically sensitive time as South Korea experiences a period of transition.
