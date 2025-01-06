Left Menu

Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Missile Amid Diplomatic Talks

North Korea launched a ballistic missile off its east coast, coinciding with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Korea. This marks the first missile test in two months and highlights ongoing regional tensions amid a period of political transition in South Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 09:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 08:51 IST
Tensions Rise as North Korea Launches Missile Amid Diplomatic Talks
Antony Blinken Image Credit: Wikipedia

North Korea has escalated regional tensions by launching a ballistic missile off its east coast on Monday, according to South Korea's military.

Japan's coast guard confirmed that a projectile, believed to be a North Korean missile, had fallen into the sea.

This missile test is the first in approximately two months and coincides with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's diplomatic visit to Seoul, occurring amid a politically sensitive time as South Korea experiences a period of transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025