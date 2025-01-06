Prime Suspect in Journalist's Murder Arrested: Inside the Case

Suresh Chandrakar, the main suspect in the murder of freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, has been apprehended by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Hyderabad, according to police officials.

The contractor had been on the run following the journalist's disappearance on January 1, with his body later discovered in a septic tank on Suresh Chandrakar's property in Bijapur.

Police suspect the murder was motivated by a news report alleging corruption in a road construction linked to Chandrakar, aired on NDTV. The case has escalated political tensions, as there are conflicting claims about Chandrakar's political affiliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)