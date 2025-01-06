Left Menu

Prime Suspect in Journalist's Murder Arrested: Inside the Case

Suresh Chandrakar, a contractor and the prime suspect in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, has been arrested by a Special Investigation Team of police in Hyderabad. The motive is suspected to be related to a news report exposing corruption in which the accused was involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 06-01-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 09:18 IST
Prime Suspect in Journalist's Murder Arrested: Inside the Case
  • Country:
  • India

Suresh Chandrakar, the main suspect in the murder of freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, has been apprehended by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Hyderabad, according to police officials.

The contractor had been on the run following the journalist's disappearance on January 1, with his body later discovered in a septic tank on Suresh Chandrakar's property in Bijapur.

Police suspect the murder was motivated by a news report alleging corruption in a road construction linked to Chandrakar, aired on NDTV. The case has escalated political tensions, as there are conflicting claims about Chandrakar's political affiliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025