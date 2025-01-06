Prime Suspect in Journalist's Murder Arrested: Inside the Case
Suresh Chandrakar, a contractor and the prime suspect in the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, has been arrested by a Special Investigation Team of police in Hyderabad. The motive is suspected to be related to a news report exposing corruption in which the accused was involved.
Suresh Chandrakar, the main suspect in the murder of freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, has been apprehended by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Hyderabad, according to police officials.
The contractor had been on the run following the journalist's disappearance on January 1, with his body later discovered in a septic tank on Suresh Chandrakar's property in Bijapur.
Police suspect the murder was motivated by a news report alleging corruption in a road construction linked to Chandrakar, aired on NDTV. The case has escalated political tensions, as there are conflicting claims about Chandrakar's political affiliation.
