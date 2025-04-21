Left Menu

Naxalite Encounter in Bijapur: Security Forces Achieve Another Milestone

A Naxalite was killed during an encounter with security forces in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The joint operation involved the Chhattisgarh Armed Force and local police. The body of the Naxalite and weapons were recovered. Since the beginning of the year, 141 Naxalites have been killed in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:08 IST
Naxalite Encounter in Bijapur: Security Forces Achieve Another Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Naxalite was killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, according to a police official.

The skirmish occurred around 5:30 pm near Kerpe and Todsampara villages, under the jurisdiction of Bedre police station. The operation involved personnel from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force and local police conducting area domination exercises.

A .315 bore rifle, a tiffin bomb, firecrackers, and other items were retrieved alongside the Naxalite's body. An identity for the deceased has yet to be confirmed. Blood stains suggest additional casualties among the Naxalites, though their colleagues reportedly carried them deeper into the forest. This encounter marks the 141st Naxalite death in the state this year, with the majority occurring in the Bastar division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025