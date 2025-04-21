Naxalite Encounter in Bijapur: Security Forces Achieve Another Milestone

A Naxalite was killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, according to a police official.

The skirmish occurred around 5:30 pm near Kerpe and Todsampara villages, under the jurisdiction of Bedre police station. The operation involved personnel from the Chhattisgarh Armed Force and local police conducting area domination exercises.

A .315 bore rifle, a tiffin bomb, firecrackers, and other items were retrieved alongside the Naxalite's body. An identity for the deceased has yet to be confirmed. Blood stains suggest additional casualties among the Naxalites, though their colleagues reportedly carried them deeper into the forest. This encounter marks the 141st Naxalite death in the state this year, with the majority occurring in the Bastar division.

