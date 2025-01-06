Arrest in Chhattisgarh Journalist Murder Case Unravels Political Tensions

Suresh Chandrakar, alleged perpetrator in the murder of Bijapur journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, has been apprehended by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Hyderabad. The arrest occurred late Sunday night, as confirmed by Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P.

Mukesh Chandrakar's murder, suspected to be motivated by his investigative reports on corruption, has generated significant attention. His body was discovered on January 3, hidden in a septic tank at a property owned by Suresh in Bijapur. Mukesh was known for his work with NDTV and his popular 'Bastar Junction' YouTube channel.

The case has ignited political controversy, with accusations regarding Suresh Chandrakar's political connections. Amidst this, authorities have started seizing his assets, including freezing bank accounts, and demolishing illegal constructions. The local community and journalists have voiced their outrage, demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)