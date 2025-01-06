Blinken Urges Swift Ceasefire in Gaza

In a press briefing held in South Korea, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed Washington's determination to see a ceasefire deal in Gaza materialize within the next two weeks. This priority includes the release of hostages, highlighting the importance of diplomatic efforts amid ongoing tensions.

The renewed push comes against a backdrop of escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas. Blinken's remarks underscore the urgency of diplomatic actions as the transition to President-elect Donald Trump's administration approaches, intensifying efforts to manage geopolitical stability in the region.

With a limited timeframe to finalize the ceasefire, Blinken affirmed the U.S.'s commitment to achieving this diplomatic milestone. The goal remains to bring peace to the region, preventing further escalations until leadership changes in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)