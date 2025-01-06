Pakistan Court Delays Verdict in Al-Qadir Trust Case Involving Imran Khan

The much-anticipated verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case involving former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi has been postponed by a court until January 13, 2024. Originally set for December 23, 2023, the ruling was rescheduled to January due to Judge Nasir Javed Rana's absence, as reported by Geo News.

Legal proceedings have been ongoing since the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed the case, accusing Khan, Bibi, and others of causing financial losses amounting to 190 million pounds to the national treasury. The funds, originally intended for public usage, were allegedly diverted for personal gain and were involved in setting up Al-Qadir University.

This development comes amid political negotiations between the PTI party and the government, aiming to address instability caused by Khan's imprisonment. Two rounds of talks have already occurred, with another expected soon, as the country grapples with the implications of this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)