Left Menu

Pakistan Court Delays Verdict in Al-Qadir Trust Case Involving Imran Khan

The Pakistan court has postponed the verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi until January 13, 2024. The postponement follows ongoing political negotiations between Khan's PTI party and the government, amidst accusations of misusing funds meant for the national treasury.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:52 IST
Pakistan Court Delays Verdict in Al-Qadir Trust Case Involving Imran Khan
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The much-anticipated verdict in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case involving former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi has been postponed by a court until January 13, 2024. Originally set for December 23, 2023, the ruling was rescheduled to January due to Judge Nasir Javed Rana's absence, as reported by Geo News.

Legal proceedings have been ongoing since the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed the case, accusing Khan, Bibi, and others of causing financial losses amounting to 190 million pounds to the national treasury. The funds, originally intended for public usage, were allegedly diverted for personal gain and were involved in setting up Al-Qadir University.

This development comes amid political negotiations between the PTI party and the government, aiming to address instability caused by Khan's imprisonment. Two rounds of talks have already occurred, with another expected soon, as the country grapples with the implications of this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025