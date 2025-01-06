CJI Recusal: The Legal Puzzle of Indian Sports Bodies' Constitutions

In a significant development, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recused himself from two pivotal cases aimed at finalizing the constitutions of major Indian sports bodies. These involve the Indian Olympic Association and the All India Football Federation, documents initially drafted by former Supreme Court judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao.

CJI Khanna's decision arose from his prior involvement with these cases as a judge in the Delhi High Court. Consequently, the matters will now be deliberated before a bench led by Justice PS Narasimha, with proceedings scheduled for February 10.

This latest judicial move follows the March 2024 session under the former CJI DY Chandrachud, where objections to the constitutions were filed and managed under a special general body meeting in Delhi, emphasizing the complexity of navigating sports governance legalities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)