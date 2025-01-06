Left Menu

CJI Recusal: The Legal Puzzle of Indian Sports Bodies' Constitutions

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has recused himself from cases on the constitutions of the Indian Olympic Association and the All India Football Federation. Previously finalized by Justice L Nageswara Rao, the constitutions are under scrutiny, with further hearings set to occur under different judicial leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:59 IST
CJI Recusal: The Legal Puzzle of Indian Sports Bodies' Constitutions
Chief Justice of India
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Monday recused himself from two pivotal cases aimed at finalizing the constitutions of major Indian sports bodies. These involve the Indian Olympic Association and the All India Football Federation, documents initially drafted by former Supreme Court judge, Justice L Nageswara Rao.

CJI Khanna's decision arose from his prior involvement with these cases as a judge in the Delhi High Court. Consequently, the matters will now be deliberated before a bench led by Justice PS Narasimha, with proceedings scheduled for February 10.

This latest judicial move follows the March 2024 session under the former CJI DY Chandrachud, where objections to the constitutions were filed and managed under a special general body meeting in Delhi, emphasizing the complexity of navigating sports governance legalities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025