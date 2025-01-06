Protester Kishor's Arrest Spurs Controversy in Bihar

Prashant Kishor, a prominent political figure and founder of Jan Suraaj, faced arrest on Monday during a protest orchestrated at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The protest contested an alleged breach in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination process, prompting Kishor to adopt a fast-unto-death stance.

Authorities intervened on the fifth day of the protest, labeling it illegal due to its location near a restricted area. Kishor, alongside numerous supporters, was subsequently escorted to Patna AIIMS for a medical check-up amidst allegations of rough handling during his arrest.

District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh justified the action citing procedural violations, while reiterating that the detained protestors mostly hailed from outside Patna. As the case moves to the Supreme Court, calls for exam cancellation persist among Kishor's advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)