Left Menu

Tensions Peak as Farmer Protests Reach Supreme Court's Attention

A delegation of protesting farmers at the Khanauri border is set to meet a Supreme Court-appointed committee. Among the protesters is Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting indefinitely. The court is keeping a close eye on developments, with a hearing scheduled for January 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:31 IST
Tensions Peak as Farmer Protests Reach Supreme Court's Attention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing farmer protests at the Khanauri border have attracted significant attention as a Supreme Court-appointed committee prepares to meet the delegation at 3 pm on Monday. Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent figure among the protesters, has been fasting indefinitely, raising health concerns at the Punjab government.

During a recent hearing, the bench, including Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, heard from senior advocate Kapil Sibal about efforts to persuade the farmers to meet the committee chaired by Justice (retd) Nawab Singh. ''We have managed to persuade them,'' Sibal confirmed, hoping for a positive outcome.

The court has set the next hearing for January 10, asking for a brief note from the deliberations, and anticipating a report from the committee. Dallewal's fast began on November 26, urging legal guarantees for crop support prices, amid deteriorating health. Farmers from Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha remain camped at border points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025