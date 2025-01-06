Tensions Peak as Farmer Protests Reach Supreme Court's Attention
A delegation of protesting farmers at the Khanauri border is set to meet a Supreme Court-appointed committee. Among the protesters is Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting indefinitely. The court is keeping a close eye on developments, with a hearing scheduled for January 10.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing farmer protests at the Khanauri border have attracted significant attention as a Supreme Court-appointed committee prepares to meet the delegation at 3 pm on Monday. Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a prominent figure among the protesters, has been fasting indefinitely, raising health concerns at the Punjab government.
During a recent hearing, the bench, including Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, heard from senior advocate Kapil Sibal about efforts to persuade the farmers to meet the committee chaired by Justice (retd) Nawab Singh. ''We have managed to persuade them,'' Sibal confirmed, hoping for a positive outcome.
The court has set the next hearing for January 10, asking for a brief note from the deliberations, and anticipating a report from the committee. Dallewal's fast began on November 26, urging legal guarantees for crop support prices, amid deteriorating health. Farmers from Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha remain camped at border points.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Bold Move: Expansion of MSP Coverage to 24 Crops.
Haryana's Commitment to Welfare: Saini's Vision for Development by 2047
Punjab Man Arrested with Firearms Cache in Madhya Pradesh
Punjab Seeks Major Central Financial Support for Security and Development Initiatives
Tragic Wall Collapse at Haryana Brick Kiln Claims Young Lives