China has strongly criticized the US Treasury's decision to impose sanctions on a Beijing-based cybersecurity firm, Integrity Technology Group, for its alleged involvement in hacking incidents targeting critical American infrastructure.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has accused Washington of using such accusations to 'defame and smear' the nation. The spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, emphasized China's efforts to combat cyber attacks and vowed to safeguard its interests against what it described as 'illegal unilateral sanctions' by the United States. Integrity Technology Group, also known as Yongxin Zhicheng Technology Group, has denied the allegations, describing the sanctions as baseless.

The US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Integrity Technology, cutting off its access to US property and bank accounts and preventing business with Americans. The action was tied to several hacking incidents linked to Chinese state-sponsored campaign Flax Typhoon, although unrelated to a separate breach involving the US Treasury. Integrity responded by stating it has no US operations and adheres to all regulations, committing to its mission of global security.

(With inputs from agencies.)