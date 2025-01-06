Stone-Pelting Arrest: Sambhal Violence Unfolds

In a recent development related to last year's Sambhal violence, authorities have arrested a woman accused of attacking police personnel with stones. The arrest comes as police strive to bring justice to a community shaken by the events of November 24. The violence, sparked by a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries.

The altercation began when police intervened during a clash with locals in the Kot Garvi area. The skirmish was linked to a petition alleging the historical presence of a Harihar temple at the mosque's location. Jigra, a 40-year-old resident, allegedly threw stones from a rooftop in the Hindu Pura Kheda area during the chaos and was later identified via video footage.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar stated that Jigra had been evading capture for a month before being apprehended at a relative's home. She is among 54 individuals arrested so far, with police continuing their efforts to track down other suspects involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)