Farmers' Hunger: Justice Nawab Singh's Plea for Jagjit Dallewal's Health Amid Ongoing Agitation
The Supreme Court's committee, led by Justice Nawab Singh, met with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is on an indefinite hunger strike over farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee on crop prices. Despite the requests for medical aid, Dallewal prioritizes farming over his health.
- Country:
- India
A Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee, led by Justice Nawab Singh, convened with Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Monday. Dallewal, a farmer leader, remains on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana.
The meeting aimed to persuade Dallewal to accept medical assistance, emphasizing the importance of his health. Despite repeated appeals from the committee, including Justice Nawab Singh, the farmer leader continues to refuse medical help, prioritizing his cause over personal well-being.
The committee was established to address farmers' grievances, with members such as retired IPS officer B S Sandhu and agriculture expert Devinder Sharma. Dallewal's strike highlights ongoing tensions as farmers demand legal guarantees on minimum crop prices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Haryana's Bold Move: Expansion of MSP Coverage to 24 Crops.
Haryana's Commitment to Welfare: Saini's Vision for Development by 2047
Tragic Wall Collapse at Haryana Brick Kiln Claims Young Lives
Congress Questions Haryana Polls: Allegations of EVM Manipulation Surface
Chilly Showers Drop Temperatures in Haryana and Punjab