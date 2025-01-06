Farmers' Hunger: Justice Nawab Singh's Plea for Jagjit Dallewal's Health Amid Ongoing Agitation

A Supreme Court-appointed high-powered committee, led by Justice Nawab Singh, convened with Jagjit Singh Dallewal on Monday. Dallewal, a farmer leader, remains on an indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border between Punjab and Haryana.

The meeting aimed to persuade Dallewal to accept medical assistance, emphasizing the importance of his health. Despite repeated appeals from the committee, including Justice Nawab Singh, the farmer leader continues to refuse medical help, prioritizing his cause over personal well-being.

The committee was established to address farmers' grievances, with members such as retired IPS officer B S Sandhu and agriculture expert Devinder Sharma. Dallewal's strike highlights ongoing tensions as farmers demand legal guarantees on minimum crop prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)