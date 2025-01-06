Coastal Land Records Tampering Scandal Unveiled in Mumbai

A major land scam involving the illegal tampering of property records along Mumbai's coastal areas has been uncovered, leading to the arrest of four individuals, including two former Maharashtra government employees, officials revealed on Monday.

The arrests follow an investigation by a special team established by the Bombay High Court to probe allegations of manipulated land records in coastal regulation zones. The investigation pinpointed involvement from estate agents, government officials, and contractors altering plots in areas like Malad, Marve, and Versova.

Notably, 102 property maps, including city survey numbers, had been tampered with. The high court expressed urgency, requiring authorities, including the BMC and Coastal Zone Regulation Authority, to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)