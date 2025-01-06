Tragedy on Wheels: Fatal Altercation Leads to Murder in North Delhi

A bus conductor from the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fatally shot a driver during a drinking session, authorities reported on Monday. Following the incident, the conductor surrendered to the police with the victim's body.

The tragic episode unfolded on Saturday night in North Delhi's Alipur area when an argument erupted between Yogesh and Manjeet, both employed at DTC. The dispute escalated while they were consuming alcohol inside a van, leading to the fatal shooting.

Witnesses say that an inebriated Yogesh shot Manjeet in the chest, then drove the van to the Alipur police station with the deceased man inside. Authorities noted that Yogesh admitted to the crime and has since been charged with murder. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the catalyst for the fatal argument between the two close friends from Mohammadpur village.

(With inputs from agencies.)