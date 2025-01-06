Amit Shah's Bold Vow: Ending Naxalism by 2026
Union Home Minister Amit Shah pledges to eradicate Naxalism in India by March 2026 following a deadly attack in Chhattisgarh that killed eight soldiers and a civilian. He assures that the sacrifices of those lost in the fight against Naxalism will not be in vain.
In a determined pledge, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared on Monday the government's commitment to eliminate the Naxal insurgency from the country by March 2026. This follows a fatal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, where eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) soldiers and a civilian driver lost their lives.
The attack occurred when Naxals detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) under the vehicle carrying the security personnel. The assault marks the most significant Maoist action against security forces in the region over the last two years, making it a formidable challenge for law enforcement agencies.
Reacting to the incident, Shah expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the bereaved families. Emphasizing the government's resolve, Shah assured that the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers will not go unrecognized, reiterating the goal to eradicate Naxalism by 2026.
