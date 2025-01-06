Left Menu

Elephant Tusks Seized in Maharashtra: Wildlife Crime Unveiled

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district confiscated two elephant tusks valued at Rs 10 lakh from riders on a two-wheeler in Dombivili town. A case was registered under the Wild Life Protection Act and investigations are ongoing to trace the source and intended destination of the tusks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a significant wildlife crime bust, police officials in Maharashtra's Thane district have seized two elephant tusks valued at Rs 10 lakh.

Authorities intercepted a two-wheeler in Dombivili town on Sunday evening, finding the riders in possession of two tusks worth Rs 5 lakh each. This development was confirmed by official sources on Monday.

A case has been registered under the Wild Life Protection Act, with investigations actively seeking to determine the origins of the tusks and the potential buyers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

