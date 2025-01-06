Elephant Tusks Seized in Maharashtra: Wildlife Crime Unveiled
Police in Maharashtra's Thane district confiscated two elephant tusks valued at Rs 10 lakh from riders on a two-wheeler in Dombivili town. A case was registered under the Wild Life Protection Act and investigations are ongoing to trace the source and intended destination of the tusks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant wildlife crime bust, police officials in Maharashtra's Thane district have seized two elephant tusks valued at Rs 10 lakh.
Authorities intercepted a two-wheeler in Dombivili town on Sunday evening, finding the riders in possession of two tusks worth Rs 5 lakh each. This development was confirmed by official sources on Monday.
A case has been registered under the Wild Life Protection Act, with investigations actively seeking to determine the origins of the tusks and the potential buyers involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Death toll from stampedes at 2 Christmas charity events in Nigeria rises to 32, reports AP citing police.
Assam Police's Ongoing Battle Against Child Marriage: A Social Revolution
Delhi Police Busts Illegal Betting Syndicate on Big Bash League
Tragedy at Police Training Institute
Major Breakthrough: Police Neutralize Suspected Khalistani Terrorists in Pilibhit Encounter