Elephant Tusks Seized in Maharashtra: Wildlife Crime Unveiled

In a significant wildlife crime bust, police officials in Maharashtra's Thane district have seized two elephant tusks valued at Rs 10 lakh.

Authorities intercepted a two-wheeler in Dombivili town on Sunday evening, finding the riders in possession of two tusks worth Rs 5 lakh each. This development was confirmed by official sources on Monday.

A case has been registered under the Wild Life Protection Act, with investigations actively seeking to determine the origins of the tusks and the potential buyers involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)