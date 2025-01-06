Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Plans: A Shift in Trade Strategy?

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's aides are considering new tariff plans targeting critical imports, altering earlier campaign promises. The discussions focus on sectors crucial to national and economic security, such as defense, medical supplies, and energy production. These plans remain in discussion, with no final decisions made.

Updated: 06-01-2025 18:29 IST
Amidst shifting trade policies, aides to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump are considering imposing tariffs on critical imports from all countries, according to a Washington Post report.

The proposed new tariff plan represents a departure from Trump's earlier campaign promises, which included a 10% tariff on global imports and a hefty 60% tariff on Chinese goods. The discussions, as reported, focus on sectors deemed essential to national security and the economy.

Key focus areas in these talks include the defense industrial supply chain, medical supplies, and energy production. While the plans remain in flux, the direction marks a potential pivotal shift in U.S. trade strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

