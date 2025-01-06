Left Menu

Macron's Diplomatic Vision: Strengthening European Unity Amid Global Turmoil

In a New Year's address, French President Emmanuel Macron outlined a vision for global diplomacy, declaring France a solid ally to the US and urging European unity. He criticized tech mogul Elon Musk for political interference and stressed realistic discussions on Ukraine, warning against reliance on American defense technology.

During his New Year's address, French President Emmanuel Macron extended a diplomatic hand to US President-elect Donald Trump, affirming France as a steadfast ally. Speaking at the Élysée Palace, Macron emphasized France's role in European unity and resilience, while outlining foreign policy priorities amidst global instability.

Simultaneously, Macron offered a pointed critique of Elon Musk, known for his ties to Trump, accusing him of threatening democratic values through social media interference. Macron highlighted the dangers posed by unchecked tech power and called for European cohesion against external disruptions.

Addressing the Ukraine conflict, Macron advocated for realistic negotiations led by Ukrainians, urging the US and Europe to construct security guarantees. He underscored the risks of dependency on American defense resources and reiterated France's commitment to a pluralistic Middle East and a balanced EU-Mercosur trade deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

