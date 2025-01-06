Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Deadly IED Attack: A Wake-Up Call in the Battle Against Naxalism

In a major attack, Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district killed eight District Reserve Guard jawans and a civilian driver by detonating a 60-70kg IED. The ambush marks the deadliest strike on security forces in two years. State and federal officials condemned the attack, vowing continued efforts against Naxalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 06-01-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 19:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating attack on Monday, Naxals in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 60 to 70 kilograms, killing eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and a civilian driver, according to police reports.

The ambush occurred near Ambeli village when DRG personnel from Dantewada were returning from an anti-Naxalite operation. This attack is considered the deadliest strike on security forces in the region over the past two years.

Leading figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressed grief and condemnation over the attack, reinforcing their commitment to eradicating Naxal violence by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

