Chhattisgarh's Deadly IED Attack: A Wake-Up Call in the Battle Against Naxalism

In a devastating attack on Monday, Naxals in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing 60 to 70 kilograms, killing eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel and a civilian driver, according to police reports.

The ambush occurred near Ambeli village when DRG personnel from Dantewada were returning from an anti-Naxalite operation. This attack is considered the deadliest strike on security forces in the region over the past two years.

Leading figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressed grief and condemnation over the attack, reinforcing their commitment to eradicating Naxal violence by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)