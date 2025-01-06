Unresolved Justice: The Case of Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya
Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse, faces capital punishment in Yemen for a 2017 murder. Her sentence hasn't received presidential ratification amid Houthi militia control. India monitors the international case, offering assistance. The verdict was upheld by Yemen's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023.
The capital punishment imposed on Indian nurse Nimisha Priya by a Yemeni court remains unratified by President Rashad al-Alimi, as noted by the country's embassy on Monday. The embassy clarified this point following media reports on the case.
The Yemeni government highlighted that the case has been directed by the Houthi militias, meaning Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, has not approved the judgment, as stated by the mission. Nimisha Priya was found guilty of the July 2017 murder of a Yemeni citizen.
Currently, she is incarcerated in Sana'a, under Houthi control. Initial capital punishment was decreed in 2020, with Yemeni Supreme Judicial Council reaffirming it in November 2023. India is attentively observing the case, with the External Affairs Ministry promising comprehensive support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
