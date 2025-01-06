Judicial Fallout: The Future of Jan. 6 Trials Amid Trump's Comeback

The largest prosecution in the history of the Justice Department, concerning the January 6 Capitol riot, faces uncertainty due to Donald Trump's possible return to power. Over 1,500 federal cases have been pursued, with hundreds of convictions handed down to rioters.

Despite Trump's pledge to pardon those involved, proceedings for January 6 trials and sentencings persist at Washington's federal court. Attorney General Merrick Garland emphasized the integrity and adherence to the rule of law by the prosecutors dealing with these cases.

The prospect of presidential pardons has caused disquiet among federal judges, who vehemently oppose any attempt to alter the narrative of the January 6 riot. More than 100 defendants are set to face trial in 2025, while the full scope of Trump's potential pardons remains vague.

