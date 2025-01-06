Left Menu

NGT Questions Illegal Plant Near Ganga

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked Uttarakhand authorities to respond to allegations of an illegal industrial plant near the River Ganga in Haridwar. The plea claims Ircon International Ltd set up a hot-mix plant within 200 meters of the river, violating floodplain regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:27 IST
NGT Questions Illegal Plant Near Ganga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought answers from Uttarakhand authorities following allegations of an illegal industrial plant operating near the River Ganga in Haridwar. The tribunal acted on a plea asserting that Ircon International Ltd had established a hot-mix plant within 200 meters of the river, a location reportedly within the Ganga's floodplain.

In an order dated January 2, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and other members took note of these claims. The petitioner argued that any construction within this 200-meter zone violated regulatory guidelines due to its designation as part of the floodplain.

The NGT issued notices to various respondents, including the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, Ircon International, and the concerned district magistrate. The case is slated for further proceedings on April 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025