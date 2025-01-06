NGT Questions Illegal Plant Near Ganga

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought answers from Uttarakhand authorities following allegations of an illegal industrial plant operating near the River Ganga in Haridwar. The tribunal acted on a plea asserting that Ircon International Ltd had established a hot-mix plant within 200 meters of the river, a location reportedly within the Ganga's floodplain.

In an order dated January 2, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and other members took note of these claims. The petitioner argued that any construction within this 200-meter zone violated regulatory guidelines due to its designation as part of the floodplain.

The NGT issued notices to various respondents, including the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board, Ircon International, and the concerned district magistrate. The case is slated for further proceedings on April 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)