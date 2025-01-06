Left Menu

Fact Check: Viral Video Isn't Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, But His Lookalike

A video claimed to show Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren dancing, but PTI Fact Check revealed the dancer is his lookalike, Jasbir James Lakra. The video went viral on social media, but investigations confirmed the misidentification through reverse searches and supporting news reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a viral social media video, a man resembling Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is seen dancing to a Nagpuri song, sparking widespread belief that it was Soren himself. However, a PTI Fact Check debunked the claim, identifying the dancer as a lookalike, Jasbir James Lakra.

The video, initially posted on December 31, 2024, gained rapid traction with many users sharing it under the false premise that it featured CM Soren. Utilizing reverse search techniques, PTI Fact Check traced the video's origin to an Instagram post by 'RanchiLive News,' confirming the man's identity.

Further evidence from a News18 report and comparison to other lookalikes of Soren solidified PTI's findings. The Youtube channel 'Student Fighter' also identified the dancer in the viral video as Lakra. Thus, the viral claim was conclusively disproven.

(With inputs from agencies.)

