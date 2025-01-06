Tragic Accident in Pune: Father's Last Ride

In a tragic accident in Pune, a 35-year-old man and his two children lost their lives when a truck collided with their motorcycle on Monday morning. The incident occurred on Shikrapur-Chakan Road as the family was en route to school.

According to police reports, the driver of the truck was attempting to overtake another vehicle when he crashed into the family's two-wheeler. The impact was so severe that Ganesh Khedkar and his young children, aged between five and nine, died instantly.

The driver, who was arrested at the scene, has been found to be under the influence of alcohol. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, the police disclosed.

