Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Pune: Father's Last Ride

A man and his two children were fatally struck by a truck while on their motorcycle in Pune. The driver, who was overtaking another vehicle, was found to be intoxicated. He has been arrested and charged under relevant laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:52 IST
Tragic Accident in Pune: Father's Last Ride
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident in Pune, a 35-year-old man and his two children lost their lives when a truck collided with their motorcycle on Monday morning. The incident occurred on Shikrapur-Chakan Road as the family was en route to school.

According to police reports, the driver of the truck was attempting to overtake another vehicle when he crashed into the family's two-wheeler. The impact was so severe that Ganesh Khedkar and his young children, aged between five and nine, died instantly.

The driver, who was arrested at the scene, has been found to be under the influence of alcohol. He faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, the police disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025