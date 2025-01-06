Indonesia Joins BRICS Bloc: A New Milestone in Global Politics

In a significant geopolitical move, Indonesia has formally joined the BRICS group, which now boasts major emerging economies including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The Asian nation is seen as a critical player, given its status as the fourth most-populous country in the world.

The inclusion was confirmed by Brazil, which will lead the bloc in 2025, following a consensus among member states during the 2023 Johannesburg summit. Indonesia had consistently shown interest, aiming to strengthen the cooperation among Global South nations and revisit global governance structures.

Following President Prabowo Subianto's election, Indonesia sees this as a timely entry into the grouping. The decision aligns its goals with other members such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, striving for comprehensive global governance reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)