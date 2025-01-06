Left Menu

Indonesia Joins BRICS Bloc: A New Milestone in Global Politics

Indonesia officially joins BRICS, expanding the bloc of emerging economies alongside Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. As the world's fourth most-populous country, Indonesia aims to strengthen ties within the Global South and contribute to global governance reforms. The expansion follows the bloc's 2023 summit consensus decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:56 IST
Indonesia Joins BRICS Bloc: A New Milestone in Global Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant geopolitical move, Indonesia has formally joined the BRICS group, which now boasts major emerging economies including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The Asian nation is seen as a critical player, given its status as the fourth most-populous country in the world.

The inclusion was confirmed by Brazil, which will lead the bloc in 2025, following a consensus among member states during the 2023 Johannesburg summit. Indonesia had consistently shown interest, aiming to strengthen the cooperation among Global South nations and revisit global governance structures.

Following President Prabowo Subianto's election, Indonesia sees this as a timely entry into the grouping. The decision aligns its goals with other members such as Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, striving for comprehensive global governance reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025