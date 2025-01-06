Sarkozy's High-Stakes Trial: Libyan Campaign Financing Allegations Unveiled

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy appeared in court on Monday to face allegations of illegal campaign financing linked to the Libyan government under Moammar Gadhafi. The trial, which is expected to run until April, marks a decisive moment in several corruption scandals involving the former leader.

Sarkozy, who served as president from 2007 to 2012, faces charges including passive corruption and illegal campaign financing, with potential sentences up to 10 years. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing and, through his lawyer, expressed determination to clear his name during the proceedings.

The case has drawn attention to the complexities of cross-border corruption, involving 11 other defendants, including Franco-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine and former French officials. Anti-corruption groups have underscored the need to address the issue of corruption victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)