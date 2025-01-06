Left Menu

Dehradun Citizens Forum Unveils Green Agenda for Uttarakhand Polls

Dehradun Citizens Forum released its Green Agenda for the upcoming urban local body elections in Uttarakhand, urging political parties to incorporate it into their manifestos. The agenda, comprising 18 key points, emphasizes the need for comprehensive urban planning and public participation, aiming to address various environmental and infrastructural challenges.

Dehradun Citizens Forum, a pivotal civic group, has unveiled its comprehensive Green Agenda ahead of the urban local body elections in Uttarakhand, scheduled for January 23. The Forum is pressuring political parties to include these 18 key points in their forthcoming poll manifestos.

The Agenda stresses the implementation of topics listed in the 12th Schedule of the Constitution, urging the creation of a dedicated municipal law for the state. Dehradun Citizens Forum member Jagmohan Mehdiratta highlighted the need for mayors and councillors to look beyond basic issues, ensuring forward-thinking urban development.

In a move to further the dialogue, a 'Mayor Dialogue' event is planned, inviting mayoral candidates to discuss these initiatives. Anoop Nautiyal of the Forum emphasized the importance of releasing a statewide Green Manifesto and city-specific manifestos to tackle priorities like training for elected representatives, human resource development, public participation in urban planning, waste management, traffic improvement, and climate change challenges.

